Faedo allowed three runs on four hits while retiring only two batters in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins.

Faedo underwent hip surgery in July, which ended his rookie season. He entered camp healthy and has now had one good performance followed by this rough one. The righty is likely on the outside looking in at the rotation, with Spencer Turnbull back in action, and Matthew Boyd and Michael Lorenzen added in free agency. Faedo could settle in as a long-relief option for the Tigers, which would limit his fantasy value in the short term, though the former first-round pick still has some upside if he starts down the road.