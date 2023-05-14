Faedo (0-1) took the loss Saturday, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk over six innings during a 5-0 loss to Seattle. He struck out seven.

Faedo allowed a two-run home run to Jarred Kelenic in the third and a solo shot to Teoscar Hernandez in the fourth, but he still submitted a quality start and tied his career high with seven strikeouts. However, the right-hander took the loss as Seattle's pitching staff combined for a shutout. It was certainly a better outing that his 2023 debut, and Faedo figures to remain in the rotation while Detroit has numerous starting pitchers unavailable due to injuries.