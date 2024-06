Faedo (hip) is scheduled to pitch for Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

After tossing a scoreless inning in his first minor-league appearance, Faedo surrendered four hits, two walks and a run across 1.1 innings Saturday. He's been on the IL since June 5 but is expected to rejoin the active roster soon. In fact, Tuesday's outing could be his last at Toledo.