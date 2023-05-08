Faedo did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Cardinals, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and no walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out one.

Faedo did a good job not issuing any free passes and did only give up three hits, however, two of those hits were home runs to Paul Goldschmidt. He was pulled in the fifth at 72 pitches despite not facing any threats on the bases. His performance was likely enough to earn him another go in the rotation should manager AJ Hinch elect to stick with a five-man rotation for the coming week. Faedo's next start would line up for a home matchup against the Mariners.