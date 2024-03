Faedo will make the Tigers' Opening Day roster in a bullpen role, Julie Kreuz of MLB.com reports.

Faedo pitched well this spring, compiling a 1.35 ERA across 13.1 innings, and it was enough to secure his first Opening Day roster spot in the majors. The former first-round pick hasn't found his footing as an MLB starter yet, though he could emerge as an effective reliever if his stuff plays up. However, Faedo likely won't see enough high-leverage work initially to warrant fantasy attention.