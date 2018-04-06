Faedo will start his season with High-A Lakeland, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

Faedo was selected with the 18th overall pick in the 2017 first-year player draft, and the Tigers promptly shut him down due to his workload with the University of Florida during the College World Series before the draft. He'll start his professional career at the High-A level, but the 22-year-old already has a plus fastball and slider, and he has the polish and skill to move fairly quickly through the organizational ranks.