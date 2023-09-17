Lange (7-4) allowed three runs on three hits and struck out two over one inning, taking a blown save but earning the extra-inning win over the Angels on Saturday.

Lange served up a two-run home run to Jared Walsh and a solo shot to Brett Phillips, squandering a three-run lead in the ninth inning. The Tigers pulled ahead again in the 10th, and Lange ended up with the win when Will Vest closed out the contest. Lange has surrendered multiple runs just twice in 24 appearances in the second half, giving up 11 runs (nine earned) over 23.1 innings in that span. He's posted a 3.90 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 73:43 K:BB while going 23-for-28 in save chances and adding five holds over 60 innings this season.