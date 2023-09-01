Lange blew a save opportunity against the Yankees on Thursday, allowing three runs on three hits while striking out one batter over one inning.

Coming into the ninth frame, New York had managed just two hits while falling behind by three runs. The Yankees were able to erase that deficit against Lange when Anthony Volpe blasted a two-out, three-run homer to right field. This was the first blown save in seven attempts since the All-Star break for Lange, who had been surviving with a 1.80 ERA over 15 second-half innings despite a 1.53 ERA and 17:18 K:BB. He and Jason Foley have been sharing closer duties, though Foley worked a perfect seventh and notched a hold in Thursday's contest.