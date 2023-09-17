Lange struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Angels.

Lange melted down Saturday, allowing three runs in one inning, but ended up with the win in that appearance. He was back to a sharper level of performance Sunday, needing 12 pitches (nine strikes) to retire the bottom of the Angels' lineup in order for the save, his 24th in 29 chances this season. Lange is at a 3.84 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 74:43 K:BB through 61 innings while continuing to hold an edge over Jason Foley for the closer role.