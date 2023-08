Lange was not used in a save opportunity during Saturday's win over the Red Sox, with the save instead going to Jason Foley.

The Tigers led 6-1 in the eighth inning, but when that dropped to 6-2 and Boston put two runners on, Detroit turned to Jason Foley to record five outs. Lange hasn't pitched since Monday and his last save came back on July 23. Since then, the righty has walked 10 batters in just 4.1 innings, and those control issues could be costing him his grip on the closer role.