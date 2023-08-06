Lange recorded two outs but also walked three batters and was pulled from a save opportunity in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Rays.

Lange was called on for the top of the ninth inning but couldn't complete the frame, as he needed 20 pitches to retire two batters before he was replaced by Beau Brieske. When Lange struggles, it's often the free passes that catch up with him, and he now has a whopping 34 walks in 44 innings this season. He should still have some job security as Detroit's closer, but the team may decide to go in a different direction if Lange can't limit the walks moving forward.