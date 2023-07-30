Lange tossed a scoreless inning of relief in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Marlins. He struck out one.

It wasn't a save situation, but the Tigers still used Lange, who hadn't pitched since Tuesday. The righty has now logged five straight appearances without allowing an earned run. He had allowed five earned runs over his five prior games, so this recent stretch is a step in the right direction. Lange should remain locked in as Detroit's closer, especially if he can keep up his recent level of performance.