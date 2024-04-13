Lange (0-1) allowed five unearned runs to take the loss in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Twins. He walked two and retired two batters via strikeout.

Lange didn't allow any hits or earned runs, but it still wasn't a great performance. Coming on in the top of the 12th inning with a runner on second, the righty walked the first hitter he faced. Later in the frame, Lange walked in a run with the bases loaded. The big blow came a few batters later, when a Zach McKinstry fielding error with the bases loaded led to three more runs. While Lange sits with a solid 2.08 ERA, free passes continue to be a big problem, as he now has seven of them this year in just 4.1 innings. Lange will need to cut down on the walks if he wants to earn trust in high-leverage spots. He also tossed a whopping 36 pitches in the uneven appearance, so he likely won't be available for the nightcap.