Lange walked one and struck out four over 1.1 scoreless and hitless innings to earn the save in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Twins.

Lange's had some uneven results in June, but he was at his best Saturday. The right-hander has surrendered three runs over his last five appearances, all of which came in a sloppy outing versus the Twins on June 18. Lange's now at a 3.82 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 42:17 K:BB while converting 12 of 14 save chances over 30.2 innings this season. He permits too many baserunners to be a dominant closer, but he's held his own fairly well in 2023.