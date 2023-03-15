Lange is the most likely candidate to receive the first shot to close for the Tigers, Cody Stavengagen of The Athletic reports.

While he doesn't expect manager A.J. Hinch to anoint a closer anytime soon, Stavenhagen believes Lange is best suited for the role due to his stuff and demeanor. It tracks with what the common perception has been regarding the Tigers' bullpen situation following the trades of Gregory Soto and Joe Jimenez. Lange's control can evade him at times -- and it has this spring with a 5:6 K:BB over four innings -- but he has swing-and-miss stuff and no platoon split. Hinch might not settle on one guy, but Lange does seem to be the best guy for fantasy managers to target.