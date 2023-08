Lange pitched a clean ninth to pick up the save in Sunday's 4-1 victory over the Guardians.

Entering with a three-run cushion, Lange needed just 12 pitches to finish off the Guardians for his 18th save. This was the sixth consecutive appearance for Lange in which he didn't allow a hit, but more notable is that he also didn't allow a free pass after having walked 11 batters in his previous five innings. He now holds a 3.70 ERA to go along with a 1.36 WHIP and 62 strikeouts in 48.2 innings.