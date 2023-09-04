Lange worked around a hit and a walk to record a scoreless inning and earn the save in Sunday's 3-2 win over the White Sox.

Lange allowed a leadoff single and a one-out walk, but a double play grounder got him out of trouble. The righty has been shaky at times this season, though he's been Detroit's preferred ninth-inning option, and he now has 21 saves in 25 chances. Walks have plagued Lange, as he's recorded 42 of them in just 54.2 innings, but he's been able to offset that to some degree with 66 strikeouts. He should remain the closer moving forward, at least if he can limit the free passes.