Lange allowed a hit in 1.1 scoreless innings Sunday. He struck out two and picked up a save over the Athletics.

Lange allowed a leadoff double to Shea Langeliers in the ninth inning but needed just 16 pitches to record four outs and close out the 2-0 win. Lange blew two of his previous three save chances entering Sunday's game. He now has 25 in 31 opportunities alongside a 3.84 ERA and a 76:44 K:BB this season.