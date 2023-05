Lange (2-0) tossed two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win Monday against the Royals. He walked one and struck out two.

Lange worked the eighth and ninth innings, then earned the win when the Tigers pulled away for an 8-5 victory in the 10th. The righty has been dominant this season with a 0.89 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 27 strikeouts across 20.1 innings. Lange also has eight saves in nine chances, as he's established himself as the clear top reliever in Detroit.