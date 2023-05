Lange allowed a hit and struck out three in one inning to earn the save in Friday's 5-4 win over the Cardinals.

Lange issued a leadoff double to Paul Goldschmidt, then struck out Willson Contreras, Nolan Arenado and Dylan Carlson in order. After a shaky start to the season, Lange has strung together 12 scoreless innings. He's up to six saves and a hold while posting a 1.15 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 21:6 K:BB across 15.2 innings overall.