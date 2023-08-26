Lange (6-3) worked around a walk to pitch a scoreless ninth inning and earn the win Friday against the Astros.

Lange worked the ninth in a 1-1 tie and managed to not let a walk hurt him. The righty then earned the win when Parker Meadows smashed a walkoff home run in the bottom half of the frame. After some control issues led to a rough patch earlier in the month, Lange has been better lately, tossing 5.2 scoreless innings over his last six appearances with only three walks. He also appears to have regained the ninth-inning role in Detroit, with two saves and a win in his last three outings.