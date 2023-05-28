Lange (3-0) pitched a scoreless inning of relief to earn the win in Sunday's 10-inning contest against the White Sox. He struck out two.

Lange pitched the top of the 10th inning in a 5-5 tie and made quick work of Chicago on 12 pitches. He then earned the win when the Tigers plated one in the bottom half of the inning. Lange has been excellent this season, as he's now sitting on a 1.21 ERA and has struck out 30 batters in just 22.1 innings. The righty also leads the team with nine saves. If Detroit can continue to hover around .500, Lange should see plenty of opportunities moving forward.