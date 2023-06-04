Lange (3-1) allowed four runs on two hits and two walks with one strikeout in one-third of an inning, taking the loss Sunday versus the White Sox.

Lange had allowed just three runs all season entering Sunday, but that changed in a sloppy outing that culminated in Jake Burger's walk-off grand slam. While the end result is an ugly one, Lange has still pitched well enough to earn the benefit of the doubt. He's now at a 2.55 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 35:13 K:BB with 10 saves in 11 chances over 24.2 innings this season. Lange's 4.7 BB/9 makes outings like Sunday's a potential pitfall, but he's shown a solid ability to pitch around traffic so far.