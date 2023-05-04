Lange picked up the save in Thursday's 2-0 victory over the Mets. He allowed one hit while striking out two over one scoreless inning.

Lange turned in another scoreless outing, marking his 11th consecutive appearance without giving up a run while nabbing his fifth save of the campaign. He has bounced back from a poor start to the season, striking out at least one batter in every appearance since April 9 after failing to record a punchout in his first 3.2 innings. Though Lange has shown the ability to be a trustworthy closing option, save opportunities will likely come at a premium considering the Tigers are 13-17 and tout one of the least talented MLB rosters.