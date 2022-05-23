Lange struck out three and gave up no hits and one walk over 1.1 scoreless innings en route to claiming his fifth hold of the season Sunday in the Tigers' 4-2 win over the Guardians.

Three of Lange's holds have come in his last four appearances, as manager A.J. Hinch has elected to carve out a key late-inning role for the right-hander in light of his hot start to the season. Through 18 appearances spanning 15.2 innings, Lange has allowed three earned runs on seven hits and six walks while whiffing 19.