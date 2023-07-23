Lange picked up the save in Sunday's 3-1 victory over San Diego, tallying a walk and a strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning.

After retiring the first two batters in the ninth, Lange walked Xander Bogaerts before Jake Cronenworth reached on an error, putting runners on second and third. However, Lange would induce a flyout from Gary Sanchez to strand the tying runs aboard and earn his 17th save. The 27-year-old Lange appears to have settled in after a rocky June -- he's delivered three consecutive scoreless appearances while notching four straight saves. His ERA is down to 3.98 with a 1.28 WHIP and 52:27 K:BB across 40.2 innings this season.