Lange (5-2) allowed an unearned run on a hit and a walk while striking out two over two innings to earn the extra-inning win Saturday over the Rockies.

Lange kept the game tied in the ninth inning, then protected a three-run lead in the 10th. This was the fifth time in 35 appearances he's been asked to pitch more than an inning, and the second time he's completed two frames. The right-hander is now at a 3.89 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 44:22 K:BB through 34.2 innings. He's also collected 12 saves, two holds and two blown saves as the Tigers' primary closer.