Lange picked up the save Saturday against the Blue Jays, striking out one over one scoreless inning.

Lange entered the game in the ninth inning with a no-hit bid still intact for Detroit and went 1-2-3 through the top of Toronto's lineup. He whiffed the current hits leader in the American League, Bo Bichette, on three straight curveballs before forcing a flyout and a groundout in the next two at-bats and securing perhaps the biggest save of his career. Lange has now converted his last three save attempts, and he didn't issue a walk Saturday for the first time in his last five appearances.