Lange tossed a scoreless inning with two strikeouts in a Thursday Grapefruit League contest against the Blue Jays, lowering his spring ERA to 12.00.

Lange has pitched in three Grapefruit League games and this was his first time not allowing a run. It's not a great start to spring training for the righty, though he figures to have a fairly firm hold on Detroit's closer role heading into the regular season. Lange recorded 26 saves last year and had 79 strikeouts across 66 innings, though he struggled with command at times, walking a whopping 45 batters.