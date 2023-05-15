Lange worked around two walks to pitch a scoreless inning and earn the save in Sunday's win over the Mariners. He struck out two.

Lange is now 7-for-8 in save opportunities this season and has his ERA down to a sparkling 1.06. The righty has done it by missing plenty of bats, as he now has 23 strikeouts across 17 innings. Lange had 82 strikeouts in 63.1 innings last year, so it doesn't look like a fluke. With Gregory Soto now in Philadelphia, Lange is locked in as the team's most trusted end-game option, and he has the stuff to put up good numbers the rest of the way.