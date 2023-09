Lange allowed a hit in a scoreless inning against the White Sox on Friday. He struck out one batter and earned a save.

Lange worked around a leadoff single and needed just nine pitches to close out the 4-2 victory. It was a strong rebound after he coughed up three runs and blew a save against the Yankees on Thursday. He's now 20 for 24 in save chances while registering a 3.86 ERA across 53.2 frames.