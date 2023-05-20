Lange struck out two in 1.1 perfect innings to record his eighth save of the season in Friday's 8-6 win over the Nationals.

The right-hander needed only 13 pitches (nine strikes) to shut down the bottom of Washington's order. It's been over a month since Lange allowed a run as he's reeled off 15 straight scoreless appearances, and the 27-year-old sports a 0.98 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 34.7 percent strikeout rate through 18.1 innings on the season. While little has gone right for the Tigers this season, they do seem to have found an elite high-leverage arm in Lange.