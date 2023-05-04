Lange walked one and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to record his fourth save of the season in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader sweep of the Mets.

The Tigers didn't need Lange's services in the nightcap, winning 8-1, but he got the call in the matinee after Detroit rallied in the bottom of the eighth to take a 6-5 lead. Lange has converted four straight save chances after blowing his first opportunity of the year, and a 10-appearance scoreless streak has left him with a stellar 1.32 ERA and 0.95 WHIP through 13.2 innings. His 29.6 percent strikeout rate is still a touch below his 2022 mark, but the 27-year-old is locking down the closer job in Motown.