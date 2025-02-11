Lange (lat) may not make Detroit's Opening Day bullpen, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The Tigers have added some pitching depth in the offseason, including Tommy Kahnle, who figures to secure a bullpen spot out of the gates. Kenta Maeda may also shift to the bullpen, with Alex Cobb added to the rotation. These developments could push Lange out, especially because he's recovering from June lat surgery and still has minor-league options remaining. The righty led Detroit with 26 saves just two years ago but has seemingly fallen out of favor. Control has always been an issue for Lange, and he walked 17 batters in only 18.2 MLB innings last season, making him a risky bullpen option.