Lange could have a path to the closer role in Detroit, as Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports that Gregory Soto was traded to the Phillies on Saturday.

Lange has just one career save, and the Tigers have yet to announce their plans for the ninth inning, but the righty appears to be the logical choice with Soto, Joe Jimenez and Andrew Chafin all leaving this winter. Will Vest is the only Tiger remaining on the roster who saved any games last season, but his 4.00 ERA hardly turns heads. Lange managed a 3.41 ERA in his first full season and struck out 30.3 percent of opposing batters.