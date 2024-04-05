Lange earned the save in Friday's 5-4 win over the A's, striking out the lone batter he faced in a third of an inning.

Andrew Chafin was brought on to start the ninth, but he allowed a pair of walks before Lange was brought in to face the right-handed Zack Gelof, who he struck out on four pitches. It's the first save of the season for Lange, who was initially expected to serve as Detroit's primary ninth-inning option. However, it appears that the Tigers will opt for a modified closing committee, with Jason Foley (who pitched the eighth Friday) as the preferred option. Lange converted 26 of 32 save chances last season, pitching to a 3.68 ERA with 79:45 K:BB across 66 innings.