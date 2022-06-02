Lange (3-1) pitched a scoreless inning of relief and earned the win Thursday against the Twins. He walked two and struck out one.

Lange was able to work around the two walks to tally his 10th scoreless appearance across his past 11 outings. The righty has been a bright spot for the 21-30 Tigers, as he now has a 1.74 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 26 strikeouts across 20.2 innings this season. Gregory Soto has pitched also pitched well and seems decently secure in the closer role, but Lange should continue to see high-leverage work.