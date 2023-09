Lange pitched a clean ninth inning with two strikeouts to record the save in Sunday's 3-2 win over the White Sox.

For the second day in a row, Lange shut down Chicago in short order to record a save. The righty now has 23 saves this season, with four of them coming this month. Lange hit a rough patch when he struggled with control earlier this year, but he has seemingly righted the ship, and he could be poised for a strong finish to the season given his recent form.