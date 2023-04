Lange tossed a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jays. He struck out one.

Lange blew his only other save opportunity so far this season back on April 3, but he had more success Thursday and lowered his ERA to 3.18. With the Tigers sitting at 3-9, it's not surprising that they haven't presented many save chances. Lange should remain the team's closer, though his fantasy appeal takes a hit due to the team context.