The Tigers recalled Lange from Triple-A Toledo prior to Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Twins, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The Tigers may have a couple bullpen games while Jose Urena (groin) misses time, so Lange will be called upon for additional pitching depth. He's certainly struggled with Detroit this year, posting a 7.31 ERA in 16 innings of work. Lange's performance at Triple-A has been better, though, as he's pitched four scoreless innings with six strikeouts across his last three appearances.