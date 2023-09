Lange tossed 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the save in Saturday's 3-1 win over the White Sox. He struck out two.

Lange has had a few hiccups here and there this season, though he now has 22 saves in 26 chances, to go along with a decent 3.63 ERA. The righty has only been scored upon once in his last 12 appearances, and he has a 2.25 ERA during the stretch. Lange should remain locked in as Detroit's closer during the final weeks of the year.