Lange worked around a hit to pitch a scoreless ninth inning and record the save in Monday's 8-6 win over the Cubs. He struck out one.

After command issues seemingly bumped him from the closer role recently, it appears that Lange may be back in the saddle, as he's now recorded the team's last two saves. That gives the righty 19 saves for the season in 22 chances. Jason Foley worked the eighth inning Monday, but he could still some opportunities. However, Lange has the more overpowering stuff, and it seems like the Tigers want to see him stick in the role as long as he's throwing strikes.