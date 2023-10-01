Lange allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth inning to secure the save in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Guardians. He struck out two.

Lange finished his 2023 campaign on a high note, recording his 26th save in 32 chances to go with a 3.68 ERA. The righty endured some rough patches in his first season as Detroit's closer, particularly when his command eluded him, though he exhibited dominant stuff with 79 strikeouts across 66 innings. Lange also looked sharper down the stretch, posting a 2.70 ERA with 14 strikeouts across 13.1 innings in September and October. For the moment, he looks like the favorite to close out games for the Tigers again in 2024.