Lange struck out two batters in a perfect inning and earned a save over Milwaukee on Monday.

Lange tossed nine of 14 pitches for strikes in the dominant outing, including four whiffs. He's turned in seven straight scoreless appearances, posting an 11:2 K:BB during that stretch. He lowered his season ERA to 1.64 and has converted his last two save opportunities after blowing his first chance April 3.