Lange (7-4) pitched a scoreless inning of relief and earned the win Sunday against the Twins. He struck out two.

Lange has worked in a middle relief role all season with no saves, though he's had some fantasy value with the seven wins, which are actually tied for the most on the team. Reliever wins are volatile, however, so it's unclear if Lange will maintain as much fantasy appeal in 2023 if he's still setting up Gregory Soto in the Detroit bullpen.