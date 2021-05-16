site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Alex Lange: Sent to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
Lange was optioned to Triple-A Toledo after Sunday's loss to the Cubs.
Lange delivered a scoreless inning Sunday but has mostly struggled with a 7.43 ERA this season. The 25-year-old will attempt to get back on track at Triple-A.
