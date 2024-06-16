Lange was removed from an appearance at Triple-A Toledo on Friday due to an upper-body injury, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Lange made the Tigers' Opening Day roster and owned a 4.34 ERA in 18.2 innings before being sent to Toledo. He signaled to the dugout immediately after throwing a pitch Saturday and was grabbing at his side. Lange underwent an MRI on Saturday, and while the Tigers have yet to reveal the results of the test, early indications are that Lange sustained a severe injury.