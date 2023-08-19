Lange was not used in a save opportunity Friday against the Guardians and seems to have ceded the job to Jason Foley.

Foley allowed a run but still managed to convert the save in a 4-2 win over Cleveland in the first game of Friday's doubleheader. He's recorded Detroit's last two saves, and it seems like that's pushed Lange out of the closer role for now. The latter's demotion is warranted, as Lange has struggled with control this month, walking 10 batters in just 4.1 innings. If Lange can limit the free passes moving forward, it's possible he re-emerges as the team's closer.