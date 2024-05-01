Lange earned the save in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Cardinals, recording two strikeouts and a walk over 1.1 scoreless innings.

Lange struck out Willson Contreras for the final out in the eighth inning before closing the door in the ninth, working around a two-out walk to Paul Goldschmidt for his second save this season. Jason Foley was likely unavailable Wednesday after pitching three of the last four days though Lange's continued to pitch well in a set-up role -- he's held opponents scoreless in his last 7.2 innings, allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out nine in that span. The 28-year-old right-hander lowered his ERA to 0.75 with a 1.17 WHIP 16:9 K:BB across 12 innings this season.