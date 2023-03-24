Lange, who walked a batter in a scoreless inning during Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies, now has eight free passes in six innings this spring.

Lange has also struck out eight and has limited batters to a .190 average in Grapefruit League action, so he's been pretty good when he's throwing strikes. The righty has had a BB/9 of 4.0 or higher in each of his two MLB seasons, and if that continues this year, he'll be a volatile fantasy asset. However, Lange appears to be Detroit's most likely option to begin the season as the closer, so there should be fantasy value here as long as he's converting saves.